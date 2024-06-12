FY2025 EPS Estimates for Smartsheet Inc Raised by Analyst (NYSE:SMAR)

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Smartsheet in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 6th. DA Davidson analyst G. Luria now expects that the company will earn ($0.25) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.43). DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Smartsheet’s current full-year earnings is ($0.25) per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Smartsheet’s FY2026 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SMAR. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Smartsheet from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Smartsheet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.75.

Smartsheet Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SMAR opened at $44.01 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.40. Smartsheet has a 52 week low of $35.52 and a 52 week high of $49.42. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.98 and a beta of 0.75.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.17. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 8.35% and a negative return on equity of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $256.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.99 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Smartsheet

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Smartsheet by 2,503.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Smartsheet in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Smartsheet in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 24.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Smartsheet

In other news, COO Stephen Robert Branstetter sold 5,737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total value of $219,268.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 67,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,591,354.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Pete Godbole sold 5,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.92, for a total value of $218,067.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,984.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Stephen Robert Branstetter sold 5,737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total value of $219,268.14. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 67,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,591,354.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,770 shares of company stock worth $1,132,791. 4.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Further Reading

