Gaimin (GMRX) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $21.41 Million

Gaimin (GMRX) traded up 11% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 12th. Gaimin has a market capitalization of $21.41 million and $1.32 million worth of Gaimin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gaimin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Gaimin has traded down 18.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Gaimin Profile

Gaimin’s launch date was February 4th, 2024. Gaimin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,634,129,332 tokens. Gaimin’s official Twitter account is @gaiminio. Gaimin’s official website is www.gaimin.io.

Gaimin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gaimin (GMRX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Gaimin has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 6,634,129,332 in circulation. The last known price of Gaimin is 0.00296818 USD and is up 2.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $1,095,009.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gaimin.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gaimin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gaimin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gaimin using one of the exchanges listed above.

