GameStop (NYSE:GME) PT Lowered to $11.00

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Wedbush from $13.50 to $11.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 62.84% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of GameStop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th.

NYSE GME traded down $0.89 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.60. 27,643,329 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,940,857. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 370.05 and a beta of -0.27. GameStop has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $64.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.80 and a 200-day moving average of $16.29.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). GameStop had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The business had revenue of $881.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GameStop will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GameStop news, Director Lawrence Cheng bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.22 per share, for a total transaction of $112,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,088 shares in the company, valued at $730,287.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 13,471 shares of GameStop stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total transaction of $136,730.65. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 50,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,995.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence Cheng bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.22 per share, with a total value of $112,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $730,287.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,421 shares of company stock valued at $288,153. Corporate insiders own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of GameStop in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of GameStop by 147.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of GameStop during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of GameStop by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of GameStop in the first quarter worth approximately $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

