GameStop (NYSE:GME) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after Wedbush lowered their price target on the stock from $13.50 to $11.00. The stock had previously closed at $30.49, but opened at $29.17. Wedbush currently has an underperform rating on the stock. GameStop shares last traded at $29.60, with a volume of 27,643,329 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded GameStop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of GameStop

In other news, insider Daniel William Moore sold 7,779 shares of GameStop stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $79,345.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,781.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Daniel William Moore sold 7,779 shares of GameStop stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $79,345.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,781.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Lawrence Cheng bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.22 per share, with a total value of $112,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 65,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $730,287.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 27,421 shares of company stock worth $288,153 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of GameStop by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 3,834 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of GameStop by 6.9% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 602,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,924,000 after acquiring an additional 39,100 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in GameStop by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,316,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,131,000 after acquiring an additional 243,608 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in GameStop by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 162,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 8,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of GameStop by 844.8% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 191,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 171,500 shares during the period. 29.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GameStop Trading Up 1.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 409.43 and a beta of -0.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.29.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). GameStop had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The company had revenue of $881.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. GameStop’s revenue was down 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that GameStop Corp. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About GameStop

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

Featured Articles

