GameStop (NYSE:GME) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after Wedbush lowered their price target on the stock from $13.50 to $11.00. The stock had previously closed at $30.49, but opened at $29.17. Wedbush currently has an underperform rating on the stock. GameStop shares last traded at $29.60, with a volume of 27,643,329 shares.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded GameStop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of GameStop by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 3,834 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of GameStop by 6.9% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 602,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,924,000 after acquiring an additional 39,100 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in GameStop by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,316,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,131,000 after acquiring an additional 243,608 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in GameStop by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 162,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 8,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of GameStop by 844.8% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 191,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 171,500 shares during the period. 29.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 409.43 and a beta of -0.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.29.
GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). GameStop had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The company had revenue of $881.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. GameStop’s revenue was down 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that GameStop Corp. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.
