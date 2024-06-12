Garner Asset Management Corp Buys New Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Garner Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 400 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Financial Bankshares Inc bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $54,018,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 12,782 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 23,405 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $6,940,000 after buying an additional 4,811 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $3,851,000. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total transaction of $303,750.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,977 shares in the company, valued at $4,696,517.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total transaction of $291,377.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,878 shares in the company, valued at $4,209,734.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total value of $303,750.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,977 shares in the company, valued at $4,696,517.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,096 shares of company stock worth $1,127,678 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.1 %

MCD traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $254.41. The company had a trading volume of 243,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,327,312. The stock has a market cap of $183.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $245.73 and a 52 week high of $302.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $266.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $281.90.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 180.74% and a net margin of 33.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $316.15.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on McDonald’s

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.