Garner Asset Management Corp Buys New Shares in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Garner Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVO. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% in the third quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded up $1.70 on Wednesday, reaching $143.49. 384,852 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,530,305. The firm has a market capitalization of $643.92 billion, a PE ratio of 48.90, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.41. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $75.56 and a 1-year high of $143.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $130.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 91.70% and a net margin of 36.56%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVO has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.67.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

