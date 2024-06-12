Garner Asset Management Corp Buys Shares of 2,125 The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Garner Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at about $229,863,000. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 23,786,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,427 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,220,000. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new stake in Kroger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,619,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Kroger by 378.8% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 765,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,988,000 after purchasing an additional 605,591 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.52, for a total value of $832,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,313,681.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Kenneth C. Kimball sold 30,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.98, for a total transaction of $1,693,450.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,894,582.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.52, for a total value of $832,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 77,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,313,681.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,796 shares of company stock worth $3,118,767. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kroger Trading Down 1.2 %

Kroger Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:KR traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.73. The stock had a trading volume of 365,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,899,195. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $42.10 and a 12-month high of $58.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $36.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.54 and its 200-day moving average is $50.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KR shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com lowered Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.17.

About Kroger

(Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

