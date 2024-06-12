Garner Asset Management Corp Buys Shares of 2,800 APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Garner Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Washington Trust Bank boosted its position in APA by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 8,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in APA by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 20,299,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,347,000 after buying an additional 1,938,335 shares during the period. Advanced Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of APA during the 4th quarter worth about $415,000. Strategic Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of APA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,959,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of APA by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 10,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Get APA alerts:

APA Stock Performance

APA stock traded up $0.41 on Wednesday, hitting $30.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 879,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,502,358. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.35. The firm has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 3.24. APA Co. has a one year low of $28.67 and a one year high of $46.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

APA Announces Dividend

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. APA had a net margin of 34.04% and a return on equity of 45.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. APA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of APA from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of APA from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of APA from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on APA from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on APA from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.90.

View Our Latest Report on APA

APA Company Profile

(Free Report)

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.