Garner Asset Management Corp Increases Holdings in Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG)

Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG – Free Report) by 352.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,395 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 47,047 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp owned about 0.66% of Westwood Holdings Group worth $714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Westwood Holdings Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 99,546 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Westwood Holdings Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Westwood Holdings Group by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 207,627 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,610,000 after acquiring an additional 34,328 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Westwood Holdings Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Westwood Holdings Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. 56.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westwood Holdings Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of WHG stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,292. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.42 million, a P/E ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.22. Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. has a one year low of $8.91 and a one year high of $13.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.16.

Westwood Holdings Group Dividend Announcement

Westwood Holdings Group ( NYSE:WHG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $22.73 million for the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 13.39%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. Westwood Holdings Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

Westwood Holdings Group Profile

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

