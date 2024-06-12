Garner Asset Management Corp Purchases New Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Garner Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Giverny Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Progressive by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 501,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,849,000 after buying an additional 14,022 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,988,000. Invesco LLC grew its stake in Progressive by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in Progressive by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 168,187 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,788,000 after buying an additional 4,983 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Progressive by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 210,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,522,000 after buying an additional 4,443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.
Progressive Price Performance
Shares of PGR traded down $3.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $205.32. 128,264 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,542,792. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $120.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.69. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $111.41 and a one year high of $217.77.
Progressive Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.09%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
PGR has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Progressive from $171.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Progressive from $234.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Progressive from $244.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $241.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progressive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.69.
View Our Latest Analysis on PGR
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 7,361 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.25, for a total value of $1,525,567.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,503 shares in the company, valued at $7,357,996.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 7,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.25, for a total value of $1,525,567.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,357,996.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $208,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,494,976.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,818 shares of company stock valued at $4,280,482. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.
About Progressive
The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Progressive
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Autodesk’s Quarterly Results Could Drive It Back to Recent Highs
- What does consumer price index measure?
- A Bubble is Brewing in Oracle Stock, and it’s Only Getting Bigger
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Danaos Benefits from Increasing Demand in Container Shipping
Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.