Garner Asset Management Corp Reduces Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Garner Asset Management Corp reduced its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,574 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 309 shares during the quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MU. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 68.3% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 488 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 67.5% during the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 623 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.14, for a total value of $882,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 719,049 shares in the company, valued at $90,700,840.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.14, for a total transaction of $882,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 719,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,700,840.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 40,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.31, for a total transaction of $4,412,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 158,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,497,041.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 365,446 shares of company stock valued at $43,536,203. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of Micron Technology stock traded up $4.84 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $139.91. 3,581,587 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,962,965. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.50 and a fifty-two week high of $141.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $122.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.39.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.69. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.98% and a negative net margin of 20.57%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -13.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on MU shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Micron Technology from $122.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $103.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.16.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Articles

