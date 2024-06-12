Garner Asset Management Corp Sells 616 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Garner Asset Management Corp lowered its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 616 shares during the quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 151,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,416,000 after purchasing an additional 6,267 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 571,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,857,000 after purchasing an additional 74,681 shares during the last quarter. Vista Investment Management increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 41,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,545,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Broadview Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Broadview Financial Management LLC now owns 11,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $2.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.59. 370,853 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,888,948. The business has a 50 day moving average of $107.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.12. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $87.32 and a 12 month high of $111.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

