Gear Energy Ltd. (GXE) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.01 on June 28th

Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.005 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.
Gear Energy Stock Up 1.4 %
GXE stock opened at C$0.70 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of C$184.37 million, a PE ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 3.69. Gear Energy has a 12 month low of C$0.60 and a 12 month high of C$1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.56.
Gear Energy (TSE:GXE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$35.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$36.70 million. Gear Energy had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 3.81%. Equities analysts expect that Gear Energy will post 0.1099554 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Gear Energy
Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, engages in the acquiring, developing, and holding of interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. The company's oil properties are located in Central Alberta, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southeast Saskatchewan.
