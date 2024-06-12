Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley increased their target price on Gentex from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Gentex from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gentex has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.83.

Gentex Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $33.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.59 and its 200 day moving average is $34.07. Gentex has a 12 month low of $27.04 and a 12 month high of $37.58. The company has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.97.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $590.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.38 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 18.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Gentex will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Gentex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Gentex news, Director Joseph B. Anderson, Jr. sold 4,716 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total transaction of $162,513.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,707.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gentex

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Gentex by 4.2% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,706,411 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $206,095,000 after acquiring an additional 230,873 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Gentex by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 127,876 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,619,000 after purchasing an additional 60,934 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gentex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $668,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Gentex by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 247,013 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,922,000 after purchasing an additional 121,269 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

