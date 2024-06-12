Gibson Capital LLC Buys Shares of 2,789 Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Gibson Capital LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,789 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,000. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 0.2% of Gibson Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,873,728 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,017,185,000 after purchasing an additional 94,625 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 106,183 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $37,585,000 after purchasing an additional 13,396 shares in the last quarter. LM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,394,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 2,645 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TOMS Capital Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,666,000. 79.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of META traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $506.52. The company had a trading volume of 7,302,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,765,781. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $480.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $439.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $268.32 and a 52 week high of $531.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $36.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.28 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 32.03%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on META shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $555.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $545.00 target price (down from $600.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $520.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $510.41.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.70, for a total transaction of $194,752.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,268,235.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, Director Sheryl Sandberg sold 105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total transaction of $50,054,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 630,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,466,976.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.70, for a total transaction of $194,752.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,268,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 497,823 shares of company stock valued at $244,704,228 in the last quarter. Insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

