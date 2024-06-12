Gibson Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Gibson Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,322 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Gibson Capital LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 10,254 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,670,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 22,690 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,907,000 after purchasing an additional 8,140 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 170,962 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $44,510,000 after purchasing an additional 10,214 shares in the last quarter. LM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $2,953,000. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LP increased its position in Visa by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 1,805 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on V. Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $307.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $309.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Visa in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $322.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total value of $7,009,954.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,959,322.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Visa news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total value of $7,009,954.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at $4,959,322.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total transaction of $250,474.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at $713,950.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,402 shares of company stock valued at $9,559,382 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of V traded down $3.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $271.01. The stock had a trading volume of 3,810,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,219,977. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $274.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $272.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $495.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $221.37 and a 1-year high of $290.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.08. Visa had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 51.23%. The company had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. Visa’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.24%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

