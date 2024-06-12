Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Hits New 1-Year High at $97.88

Shares of Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $97.88 and last traded at $97.44, with a volume of 16315 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $97.09.
Givaudan Stock Up 0.2 %
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.14.
About Givaudan
Givaudan SA manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, taste, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industry. The company operates through divisions, Fragrance & Beauty, and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division offers fine fragrances; consumer products, such as personal, home, fabric, and oral care; fragrance ingredients; and active beauty products.
