Glanbia (LON:GLB) Hits New 1-Year High at $19.14

Glanbia plc (LON:GLB – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 19.14 ($0.24) and last traded at GBX 18.97 ($0.24), with a volume of 3795 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 19.09 ($0.24).

Glanbia Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 17.79 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 16.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.19. The stock has a market cap of £49.86 million, a PE ratio of 16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.56.

Glanbia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Glanbia plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a nutrition company worldwide. The company offers sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, such as powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking food, and ready-to-drink beverage. It also manufactures and sells cheese, dairy, and non-dairy nutritional and functional ingredients; and vitamin and mineral premixes products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Glanbia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glanbia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.