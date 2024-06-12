Global X Aging Population ETF (NASDAQ:AGNG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Global X Aging Population ETF (NASDAQ:AGNG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 81.3% from the May 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Global X Aging Population ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Aging Population ETF by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,908,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X Aging Population ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,108,000. REDW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Aging Population ETF during the first quarter worth $328,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Global X Aging Population ETF during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Aging Population ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000.

Get Global X Aging Population ETF alerts:

Global X Aging Population ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of AGNG stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,311. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.42 and a 200 day moving average of $28.95. The stock has a market cap of $62.16 million, a PE ratio of 30.96 and a beta of 0.76. Global X Aging Population ETF has a 12-month low of $24.41 and a 12-month high of $30.59.

Global X Aging Population ETF Company Profile

The Global X Aging Population ETF (AGNG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Aging Population Thematic index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies from developed markets, whose revenue or main business purpose is tied to enhancing and elongating the lives of senior citizens. AGNG was launched on May 9, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Aging Population ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Aging Population ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.