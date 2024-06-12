Global X Clean Tech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC) Short Interest Up 1,160.0% in May

Global X Clean Tech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a growth of 1,160.0% from the May 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Global X Clean Tech ETF stock. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Clean Tech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC – Free Report) by 1,027.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Global X Clean Tech ETF worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Global X Clean Tech ETF Stock Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ CTEC traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $9.75. 4,722 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,626. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.46. Global X Clean Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $8.30 and a fifty-two week high of $15.74. The company has a market cap of $51.19 million, a PE ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.41.

Global X Clean Tech ETF Company Profile

The Global X CleanTech ETF (CTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global CleanTech index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of global companies involved in the development and production of technologies that reduce negative impact on the environment. CTEC was launched on Oct 27, 2020 and is managed by Global X.

