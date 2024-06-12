Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF (BATS:GSID) Trading Up 0.2%

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF (BATS:GSID – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $57.62 and last traded at $57.62. 1,556 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $57.50.

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.41 and its 200 day moving average is $54.87. The company has a market capitalization of $802.99 million, a PE ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 0.84.

Institutional Trading of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 3,778 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 38,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 6,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. lifted its position in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 71,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,822,000 after purchasing an additional 3,183 shares during the period.

About Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF (GSID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of developed markets ex-North American equities, selected and weighted by market capitalization. GSID was launched on May 12, 2020 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

