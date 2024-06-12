Goldmoney (TSE:XAU) Hits New 52-Week Low at $7.38

Goldmoney Inc. (TSE:XAU – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$7.38 and last traded at C$7.61, with a volume of 21010 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.61.

Goldmoney Stock Down 0.6 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.95. The firm has a market cap of C$94.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of -0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.21, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 3.91.

About Goldmoney

(Get Free Report)

Goldmoney Inc engages in the precious metals sales, and coin retailing and lending worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Goldmoney.com and Schiff Gold. It operates through Goldmoney.com, an online platform that provides clients with access to their holding to purchase and sell physical precious metals, and arrange for their custody and storage; and deals in precious metals that offers to its clients the purchase and sale of physical precious metals in the form of bars, coins, and wafers with direct-to-client delivery.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Goldmoney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldmoney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.