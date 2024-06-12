Goldstone Resources (LON:GRL) Trading Down 14.8%

Goldstone Resources Limited (LON:GRL – Get Free Report) traded down 14.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.65 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.70 ($0.01). 2,125,790 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 2,812,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.82 ($0.01).
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1.91 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2.08. The company has a market cap of £4.76 million, a P/E ratio of -72.00 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.28.
Goldstone Resources Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and mining of gold and associated elements. It holds 100% interest in the Akrokeri project; and 90% interest in the Homase project located in the Akrokeri-Homase Gold Project in Ghana. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Saint Helier, Jersey.
