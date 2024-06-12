GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.32.
A number of brokerages recently commented on GDRX. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of GoodRx in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised GoodRx from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on GoodRx from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on GoodRx from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th.
GDRX opened at $8.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -888.11, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.26 and a 200-day moving average of $6.78. The company has a quick ratio of 6.29, a current ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. GoodRx has a 12-month low of $4.14 and a 12-month high of $9.37.
GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). GoodRx had a positive return on equity of 3.45% and a negative net margin of 0.86%. The business had revenue of $197.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.20 million. Equities analysts forecast that GoodRx will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.
GoodRx Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices.
