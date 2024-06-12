Governance OHM (GOHM) Price Hits $3,296.39 on Top Exchanges

Governance OHM (GOHM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. Governance OHM has a total market cap of $196.16 million and $52,886.43 worth of Governance OHM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Governance OHM has traded up 1.2% against the dollar. One Governance OHM token can currently be purchased for approximately $3,296.39 or 0.04726542 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
Governance OHM Profile
Governance OHM’s genesis date was November 23rd, 2021. Governance OHM’s total supply is 113,153 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,076 tokens. The official website for Governance OHM is www.olympusdao.finance. The official message board for Governance OHM is olympusdao.medium.com. Governance OHM’s official Twitter account is @olympusdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Governance OHM is https://reddit.com/r/olympusdao.
Governance OHM Token Trading
