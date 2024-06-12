Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) Shares Gap Down to $8.39

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.39, but opened at $8.00. Gray Television shares last traded at $8.00, with a volume of 247 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Gray Television from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $793.12 million, a PE ratio of -69.92 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter. Gray Television had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 2.13%. The company had revenue of $823.00 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -266.67%.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

