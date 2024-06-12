Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) Shares Gap Down to $8.39

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.39, but opened at $8.00. Gray Television shares last traded at $8.00, with a volume of 247 shares trading hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Gray Television from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on GTN.A
Gray Television Price Performance
Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter. Gray Television had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 2.13%. The company had revenue of $823.00 million during the quarter.
Gray Television Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -266.67%.
Gray Television Company Profile
Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Gray Television
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Autodesk’s Quarterly Results Could Drive It Back to Recent Highs
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- A Bubble is Brewing in Oracle Stock, and it’s Only Getting Bigger
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Danaos Benefits from Increasing Demand in Container Shipping
Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.