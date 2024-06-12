Great Elm Capital Corp. 5.875% Notes due 2026 (GECCO) to Issue Dividend of $0.36 on June 30th

Great Elm Capital Corp. 5.875% Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:GECCO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, June 10th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3631 per share on Sunday, June 30th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.
Great Elm Capital Corp. 5.875% Notes due 2026 Price Performance
Shares of GECCO opened at $24.55 on Wednesday. Great Elm Capital Corp. 5.875% Notes due 2026 has a 12-month low of $23.00 and a 12-month high of $25.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.47.
