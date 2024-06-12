Great Elm Capital Corp. 8.75% Notes due 2028 (GECCZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

Great Elm Capital Corp. 8.75% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:GECCZ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Saturday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.5469 per share on Sunday, June 30th. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This is an increase from Great Elm Capital Corp. 8.75% Notes due 2028’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54.

GECCZ traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.46. 1,199 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,952. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.23. Great Elm Capital Corp. 8.75% Notes due 2028 has a 52-week low of $24.40 and a 52-week high of $26.00.

great elm capital corp. (nasdaq: gecc, “gecc”) is an externally managed, specialty finance company focused on investing in the debt instruments of middle market companies. gecc has elected to be regulated as a business development company (“bdc”) under the investment company act of 1940, as amended. gecc is managed by great elm capital management (“gecm”).

