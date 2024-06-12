Great Elm Group, Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:GEGGL) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.46 Per Share

Great Elm Group, Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:GEGGLGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.4582 per share on Sunday, June 30th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This is an increase from Great Elm Group, Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

Great Elm Group, Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027 Price Performance

GEGGL traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.85. 701 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,709. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.96. Great Elm Group, Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027 has a fifty-two week low of $20.09 and a fifty-two week high of $24.29.

About Great Elm Group, Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027

the great elm capital management (“gecm”) investment team has deep experience investing in leveraged middle market companies. the gecm team has deployed more than $17 billion into credit investments in more than 550 issuers across 20+ jurisdictions over its 14-year history under mast capital management, llc (“mast”).

