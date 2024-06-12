Great Elm Group, Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:GEGGL) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.46 Per Share

Great Elm Group, Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:GEGGL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.4582 per share on Sunday, June 30th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This is an increase from Great Elm Group, Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

Great Elm Group, Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027 Price Performance

GEGGL traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.85. 701 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,709. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.96. Great Elm Group, Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027 has a fifty-two week low of $20.09 and a fifty-two week high of $24.29.

Get Great Elm Group Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027 alerts:

About Great Elm Group, Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027

(Get Free Report)

Read More

the great elm capital management (“gecm”) investment team has deep experience investing in leveraged middle market companies. the gecm team has deployed more than $17 billion into credit investments in more than 550 issuers across 20+ jurisdictions over its 14-year history under mast capital management, llc (“mast”).

Receive News & Ratings for Great Elm Group Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Elm Group Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.