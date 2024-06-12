Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Sets New 1-Year Low at $16.04

Shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $16.04 and last traded at $16.24, with a volume of 498330 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GPRE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial restated a "buy" rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Green Plains in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Green Plains from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Green Plains from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Green Plains from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their price target on Green Plains from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $30.38.

Get Green Plains alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on GPRE

Green Plains Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.15 and a beta of 1.50.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $597.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $654.40 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a negative return on equity of 7.86%. The firm's revenue was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.20) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Green Plains Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Green Plains

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GPRE. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Green Plains by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 117,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Green Plains by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 761,542 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,922,000 after buying an additional 23,923 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Green Plains by 1.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 58,248 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Green Plains by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 33,806 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 6,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Green Plains by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 211,204 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the period.

Green Plains Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

Featured Stories

