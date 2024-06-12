GreenFirst Forest Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICLTF) Short Interest Up 617.2% in May

GreenFirst Forest Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICLTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,900 shares, an increase of 617.2% from the May 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 206,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

GreenFirst Forest Products Stock Performance

Shares of ICLTF traded down C$0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$0.28. The stock had a trading volume of 101,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,135. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.57. GreenFirst Forest Products has a fifty-two week low of C$0.26 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.95.

GreenFirst Forest Products Company Profile

GreenFirst Forest Products Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of forest products in Canada, and the United States. It operates in two segments, Forest Products and Paper Products. The Forest Products segment manufactures and markets a range of spruce-pine-fir lumber, wood chips, and other by-products for use in residential and multi-family homes, light industrial and commercial facilities, and the home repair and remodel markets.

