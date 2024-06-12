GreenFirst Forest Products (TSE:GFP) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.35

GreenFirst Forest Products Inc. (TSE:GFP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.36, with a volume of 71288 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.39.

GreenFirst Forest Products Trading Down 6.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.52, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of C$63.93 million, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.78.

GreenFirst Forest Products (TSE:GFP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$93.07 million during the quarter. GreenFirst Forest Products had a negative net margin of 10.40% and a negative return on equity of 22.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GreenFirst Forest Products Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at GreenFirst Forest Products

About GreenFirst Forest Products

In related news, Director Michael Clark Mitchell acquired 190,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$108,300.00. 32.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GreenFirst Forest Products Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of forest products in Canada, and the United States. It operates in two segments, Forest Products and Paper Products. The Forest Products segment manufactures and markets a range of spruce-pine-fir lumber, wood chips, and other by-products for use in residential and multi-family homes, light industrial and commercial facilities, and the home repair and remodel markets.

