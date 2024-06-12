Greenwich Investment Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC)

Greenwich Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 140,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,072,000. Blue Owl Capital comprises approximately 1.6% of Greenwich Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Muzinich & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,833,000. Partners Group Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter worth $6,018,000. TMD Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $1,815,000. 42.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OBDC traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,681,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,984,997. Blue Owl Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $12.99 and a 12-month high of $16.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.08 and its 200-day moving average is $15.38.

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OBDC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $399.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.16 million. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 48.25% and a return on equity of 12.64%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Blue Owl Capital Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 10%. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is currently 70.71%.

OBDC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Hovde Group lifted their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.19.

About Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

