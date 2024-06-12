Greenwich Investment Management Inc. Sells 189 Shares of NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC)

Greenwich Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. NVE makes up about 0.9% of Greenwich Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Greenwich Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in NVE were worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVEC. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NVE by 9.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 26,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178 shares during the last quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NVE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,855,000. Aviva PLC acquired a new position in shares of NVE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $590,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in NVE by 72.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in NVE by 3.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 249,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,516,000 after acquiring an additional 7,987 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NVEC traded up $2.06 on Wednesday, hitting $79.35. The company had a trading volume of 16,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,356. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 1.12. NVE Co. has a 52 week low of $64.14 and a 52 week high of $100.19.

NVE ( NASDAQ:NVEC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter. NVE had a return on equity of 25.83% and a net margin of 57.46%. The company had revenue of $7.08 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. NVE’s payout ratio is presently 112.68%.

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

