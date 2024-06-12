GS Chain (LON:GSC) Trading Down 11.1%

Shares of GS Chain plc (LON:GSC – Get Free Report) fell 11.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.80 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.80 ($0.01). 750,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 47% from the average session volume of 511,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.90 ($0.01).

GS Chain Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1.26.

About GS Chain

GS Chain plc intends to identify opportunities within the technology sector to conduct the necessary due diligence and subsequently complete acquisitions that benefit its short-and long-term strategies. The company was formerly known as International Tech and Fintech plc and changed its name to GS Chain plc in July 2021.

