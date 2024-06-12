Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund (NYSE:GUG) Declares $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund (NYSE:GUG – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.119 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

Shares of NYSE GUG traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.19. 3,624 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,887. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.68. Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.71 and a fifty-two week high of $15.42.

