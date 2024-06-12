HC Wainwright Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST)

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST – Free Report) – HC Wainwright lowered their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 5th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.14) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.10). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Aquestive Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.45) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Aquestive Therapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.43) EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Partnrs raised Aquestive Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Aquestive Therapeutics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.00.

Aquestive Therapeutics stock opened at $2.81 on Monday. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $6.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.16. The company has a market cap of $255.82 million, a PE ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 2.81.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $12.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS.

In related news, insider Alexander Mark Schobel sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 984,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,906,856. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics by 115.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 29,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 15,601 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Aquestive Therapeutics by 14.2% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 247,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 30,898 shares during the period. 32.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery; and Azstarys, a once-daily product for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

