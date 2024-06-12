HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX)

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $113.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.37% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $171.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on BioNTech from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. TD Cowen upped their price target on BioNTech from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of BioNTech from $99.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “inline” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.70.

Shares of BNTX opened at $98.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 11.38, a quick ratio of 11.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $23.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 197.60 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.81. BioNTech has a 12-month low of $85.21 and a 12-month high of $125.83.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $203.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.96 million. BioNTech had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 0.55%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BioNTech will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in BioNTech by 106.3% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech during the first quarter worth about $703,000. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BioNTech in the 1st quarter valued at about $391,000. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in BioNTech by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 251,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,175,000 after acquiring an additional 8,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in BioNTech by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 943,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,002,000 after acquiring an additional 4,369 shares during the period. 15.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

