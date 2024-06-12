HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $100.00 to $105.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. HealthEquity traded as high as $86.25 and last traded at $86.20, with a volume of 20588 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $85.25.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on HQY. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on HealthEquity from $86.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on HealthEquity from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.42.

In related news, Vice Chairman Stephen Neeleman sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $34,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 90,515 shares in the company, valued at $7,693,775. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Vice Chairman Stephen Neeleman sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $34,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 90,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,693,775. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jon Kessler sold 33,765 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total transaction of $2,694,784.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,635 shares in the company, valued at $10,106,739.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 68,745 shares of company stock worth $5,482,530 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in HealthEquity by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,768,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,783,000 after purchasing an additional 149,133 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 8.3% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 7,409,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,803,000 after buying an additional 569,249 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,648,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,659,000 after acquiring an additional 907,743 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 3,001.0% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 3,762,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,097,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,357,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,307,000 after acquiring an additional 152,897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.55.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $262.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.56 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

