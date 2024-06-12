Hedera Price Down 15% Over Last Week (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. One Hedera coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0871 or 0.00000129 BTC on popular exchanges. Hedera has a total market cap of $3.11 billion and $78.30 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Hedera has traded down 15% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hedera alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.17 or 0.00046261 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00008915 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00014879 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00011105 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002242 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00005898 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000861 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Hedera Profile

Hedera (HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,751,723,073 coins. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 35,751,723,072.86414 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.08878899 USD and is down -1.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 272 active market(s) with $75,791,129.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hedera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedera and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.