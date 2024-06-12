Henry Boot (LON:BOOT) Stock Price Down 1%

Henry Boot PLC (LON:BOOT – Get Free Report) shares fell 1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 205 ($2.61) and last traded at GBX 205 ($2.61). 323,852 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 103% from the average session volume of 159,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 207 ($2.64).

Henry Boot Trading Down 1.0 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 191.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 191.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.14. The firm has a market cap of £273.92 million, a P/E ratio of 1,078.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 0.80.

Henry Boot Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a GBX 4.40 ($0.06) dividend. This is a positive change from Henry Boot’s previous dividend of $2.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.39%. Henry Boot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,684.21%.

Insider Transactions at Henry Boot

About Henry Boot

In related news, insider Darren Littlewood acquired 22,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 182 ($2.32) per share, with a total value of £41,159.30 ($52,412.20). 68.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Henry Boot PLC engages in property investment and development, land promotion, and construction activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Property Investment and Development, Land Promotion, and Construction. It engages in housebuilding and associated trading; and land management, development, and trading activities.

