Hermez Network Trading Down 2.6% Over Last 7 Days (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 11th. Hermez Network has a total market capitalization of $154.23 million and approximately $28,486.47 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar. One Hermez Network token can now be purchased for approximately $4.22 or 0.00006252 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00010420 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00010334 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67,493.82 or 0.99949906 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00012129 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00000989 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00004453 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000055 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60.26 or 0.00089244 BTC.

Hermez Network Profile

Hermez Network (CRYPTO:HEZ) is a token. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.21945976 USD and is down -1.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $30,640.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

