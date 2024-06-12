Hhlr Advisors LTD. Lowers Stock Holdings in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

Hhlr Advisors LTD. lessened its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Free Report) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,391,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,391,510 shares during the quarter. BridgeBio Pharma makes up about 1.1% of Hhlr Advisors LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Hhlr Advisors LTD.’s holdings in BridgeBio Pharma were worth $56,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BBIO. Altitude Crest Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the 4th quarter worth $30,462,000. Superstring Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,329,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 257,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,415,000 after purchasing an additional 22,986 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $739,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 744,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,041,000 after buying an additional 78,528 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

Get BridgeBio Pharma alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BBIO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Raymond James began coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BridgeBio Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at BridgeBio Pharma

In related news, Director Randal W. Scott sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.84, for a total transaction of $28,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,620. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 24.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BridgeBio Pharma Trading Up 5.2 %

BridgeBio Pharma stock traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 596,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,701,579. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.78 and a twelve month high of $44.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.03. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 1.08.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $211.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.06 million. On average, equities analysts expect that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BridgeBio Pharma

(Free Report)

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, creates, tests, and delivers transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers. Its products in development programs include AG10, a next-generation oral small molecule near-complete TTR stabilizer that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, or transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM); low-dose infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 double-blinded, placebo-controlled pivotal study for the treatment option for children with achondroplasia; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BridgeBio Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BridgeBio Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.