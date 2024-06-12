Hhlr Advisors LTD. Sells 133,000 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Hhlr Advisors LTD. decreased its holdings in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 61.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133,000 shares during the period. Datadog accounts for 0.2% of Hhlr Advisors LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Hhlr Advisors LTD.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $10,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at about $384,986,000. Alkeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Datadog in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $127,526,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Datadog by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,524,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,416,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,742 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,619,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,955,000 after purchasing an additional 848,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,733,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,786,000 after purchasing an additional 651,244 shares during the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DDOG stock traded up $2.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $117.51. 3,098,222 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,141,844. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.81 and a 12 month high of $138.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.43. The company has a market capitalization of $39.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 371.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 44.03 and a beta of 1.09.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $611.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.97 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 5.11%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DDOG shares. JMP Securities upgraded Datadog to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Bank of America upgraded Datadog from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.50.

In other Datadog news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 300 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.37, for a total transaction of $34,011.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,343,008.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Datadog news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.37, for a total transaction of $34,011.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,343,008.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 98,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.16, for a total transaction of $10,773,000.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 324,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,426,677.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 674,209 shares of company stock worth $79,456,497. Company insiders own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

