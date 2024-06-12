Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Shares Up 5.7% on Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) rose 5.7% on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $22.10 and last traded at $21.97. Approximately 2,810,538 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 6,811,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.79.

Specifically, insider Soleil Boughton sold 2,502 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.33, for a total transaction of $43,359.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 156,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,718,297.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 2,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.33, for a total value of $43,359.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 156,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,718,297.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Melissa Baird sold 11,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total value of $141,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 538,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,510,298.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 951,004 shares of company stock valued at $16,188,821. 17.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on HIMS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (down from $17.00) on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup downgraded Hims & Hers Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. SVB Leerink started coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hims & Hers Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.14.

Hims & Hers Health Trading Up 7.8 %

The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,359.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.26.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $278.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.37 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HIMS. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 3,429 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 39.4% during the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 340,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 96,277 shares during the last quarter. Forerunner Ventures Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the fourth quarter valued at $86,836,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 9.2% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 309,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 26,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 3.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,126,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,857,000 after purchasing an additional 428,671 shares during the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

