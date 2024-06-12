HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.00.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HRT. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of HireRight in a report on Friday, February 16th. William Blair upgraded HireRight from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on HireRight in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

HireRight stock opened at $14.33 on Wednesday. HireRight has a one year low of $8.69 and a one year high of $14.39. The stock has a market cap of $40.40 million, a PE ratio of -57.30 and a beta of 0.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.71.

HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $173.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.20 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in HireRight by 37.6% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 345,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 94,531 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of HireRight in the 3rd quarter valued at $118,000. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in HireRight during the third quarter worth $121,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in HireRight during the third quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in HireRight by 328.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 3,929 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. It offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers under the HireRight brand name. The company provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

