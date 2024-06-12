Honeycomb Asset Management LP Buys Shares of 200,000 Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Honeycomb Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 200,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $10,050,000. Intel comprises approximately 2.4% of Honeycomb Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,424,202,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Intel by 102.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,074,760 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $807,757,000 after purchasing an additional 8,140,835 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Intel by 17.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,564,037 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,228,752,000 after purchasing an additional 5,217,549 shares during the period. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt bought a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $251,250,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Intel by 6.0% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 74,762,291 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,657,799,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226,790 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.92. 25,295,936 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,467,621. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $131.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.63. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $29.73 and a 12-month high of $51.28.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Intel had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 2.19%. The firm had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.76 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.08%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.58.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,668.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.42 per share, with a total value of $125,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,340.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,100 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

