Honeycomb Asset Management LP Purchases Shares of 1,000,000 Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Honeycomb Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,790,000. Paramount Global accounts for approximately 3.5% of Honeycomb Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Honeycomb Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.15% of Paramount Global as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Paramount Global by 433.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 3,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PARA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Paramount Global from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paramount Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.63.

Paramount Global Trading Down 7.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PARA traded down $0.94 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.04. The stock had a trading volume of 36,068,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,014,311. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.73, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.78. Paramount Global has a fifty-two week low of $10.12 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.73 billion. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 3.35%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Paramount Global will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paramount Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -133.32%.

Paramount Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

Featured Stories

