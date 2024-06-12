Horace Mann Educators Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 (NYSE:HMN)

Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th.

Horace Mann Educators has increased its dividend by an average of 3.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 16 years. Horace Mann Educators has a dividend payout ratio of 35.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Horace Mann Educators to earn $3.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.5%.

Get Horace Mann Educators alerts:

Horace Mann Educators Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of HMN traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.88. The company had a trading volume of 60,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,316. Horace Mann Educators has a 1-year low of $27.81 and a 1-year high of $39.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Insider Activity at Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators ( NYSE:HMN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.17). Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The company had revenue of $386.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.35 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Horace Mann Educators will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $46,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,265,871. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $46,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,265,871. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kimberly A. Johnson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,840 shares of company stock worth $246,876. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HMN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Horace Mann Educators from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com cut Horace Mann Educators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HMN

About Horace Mann Educators

(Get Free Report)

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance, residential home insurance, and personal umbrella insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Horace Mann Educators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horace Mann Educators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.