HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 11th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.2756 per share by the computer maker on Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%.

HP has increased its dividend payment by an average of 13.7% per year over the last three years. HP has a payout ratio of 29.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect HP to earn $3.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.6%.

HP Stock Performance

NYSE HPQ traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.64. 3,611,748 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,193,050. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.12. HP has a 12-month low of $25.22 and a 12-month high of $39.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.82 and a 200-day moving average of $30.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The computer maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.61 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 230.39% and a net margin of 5.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that HP will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

HPQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on HP from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of HP from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of HP from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of HP from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HP has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HP news, Director Robert R. Bennett sold 67,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $2,010,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,807,082.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

